Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to more than 8,800

Romania recorded 8,861 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, almost 4,961 more than on Tuesday, January 4, and 4,757 more than on Monday, January 10, when 4,104 cases were reported.

It is the highest daily tally since November 4, when 8,971 cases were recorded.

The new cases were reported after 73,526 tests: 22,619 PCR tests and 50,907 rapid ones, the authorities said in the daily report.

Bucharest added 1,045 cases and is nearing the red scenario with an incidence rate of 2.97 on January 11. Suceava county reported 506 cases, Timiș 456, Brașov 442, Cluj 398, and Constanța 397. Cluj county is already in the red scenario with an incidence rate of 4.04.

Forty-three deaths were reported over the same interval, bringing the death toll to 59,070 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 3,023 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 245 more than the previous day, while 415 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,857,502 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the country, and 1,760,487 patients have recovered.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

