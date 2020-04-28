Romania reports more than 11,600 COVID-19 cases

Romania recorded 277 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 11,616 on April 28, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 3,404 patients were declared cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, 650 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj and Prahova counties.

A total of 243 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

At a national level, 150,309 tests had been carried out by April 28.

Furthermore, 11,631 people were under quarantine, while 22,406 people were in isolation at home.

Outside of the country, 1,963 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection. Of them, 21 were declared cured, while 87 died.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dremastime)

[email protected]