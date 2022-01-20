Romania reports more than 19,000 daily Covid-19 cases, another record high

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 14:50
Romania counted 19,105 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally to date.

The daily count previously peaked on October 19, 2021, when the country added 18,863 cases.

Today’s cases were reported after 78,940 tests were carried out: 26,281 PCR tests and 52,659 rapid ones, the authorities said.

Bucharest reported 2,726 cases, Timiș county 1,318, Constanța 873, Bihor 769, Maramureș 751, and Cluj 704.

Forty-three deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 59,428.

A total of 4,945 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 411 more than the previous day, and 547 patients were admitted to intensive care units, 17 more than on Wednesday. 

By January 20, 1,964,021 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country, and 1,806,581 patients have recovered.

(Photo: Akvafoto2012/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

