Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count jumps to three-month high

18 January 2022
Romania recorded 16,760 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count since October 26, when 16,765 cases were reported. 

Last Tuesday, January 11, 8,861 cases were recorded, while yesterday, January 17, 8,118 cases. The country recorded its highest daily count to date on October 19, when it added 18,863 cases.

The January 18 cases were reported after 88,019 tests were carried out: 28,750 PCR tests and 59,269 rapid ones.

Bucharest added 2,632 cases, the county of Timiș 938, Bihor 834, Suceava 604, Brașov 562, Ilfov 519, Cluj 501, and Iași 463.

Over the same interval, 70 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 59,327. Of those who passed away, 67 had previous medical conditions, the authorities said.

A total of 4,218 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 191 more than on the previous day, while 487 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

By January 18, 1,928,306 cases were recorded in the country, and 1,784,107 patients have recovered.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

Editor's picks