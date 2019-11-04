Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 08:06
Politics
Court upholds Romanian President in renewing term for Army chief
11 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) upheld the appeal of president Klaus Iohannis and definitively rejected the request of the Defense Ministry (MApN) to suspend the decree renewing the mandate of the Romanian Army Commander, general Nicolae Ciuca, Hotnews.ro reported.

Initially, on January 31, the Bucharest Court of Appeal accepted the Defense Ministry's request and suspended the decree signed by Iohannis. The president appealed the decision at the Supreme Court and finally won the trial with the Defense Ministry.

On December 28, 2018, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he signed the decree extending the mandate of general Nicolae Ciuca as head of the Defense Staff. At that time, Iohannis said that the proposal made by the defense minister Gabriel Leş for appointing general Dumitru Scarlat as head of the Defense Staff was not approved.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Mapn.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 08:06
Politics
Court upholds Romanian President in renewing term for Army chief
11 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) upheld the appeal of president Klaus Iohannis and definitively rejected the request of the Defense Ministry (MApN) to suspend the decree renewing the mandate of the Romanian Army Commander, general Nicolae Ciuca, Hotnews.ro reported.

Initially, on January 31, the Bucharest Court of Appeal accepted the Defense Ministry's request and suspended the decree signed by Iohannis. The president appealed the decision at the Supreme Court and finally won the trial with the Defense Ministry.

On December 28, 2018, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he signed the decree extending the mandate of general Nicolae Ciuca as head of the Defense Staff. At that time, Iohannis said that the proposal made by the defense minister Gabriel Leş for appointing general Dumitru Scarlat as head of the Defense Staff was not approved.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Mapn.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 April 2019
Politics
Romania’s justice minister rejects all candidates for general prosecutor after interview
09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
10 April 2019
Culture
Romanian film review – 30 Years Later: One World Romania
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates

Get in Touch with Us