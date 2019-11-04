Court upholds Romanian President in renewing term for Army chief

Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) upheld the appeal of president Klaus Iohannis and definitively rejected the request of the Defense Ministry (MApN) to suspend the decree renewing the mandate of the Romanian Army Commander, general Nicolae Ciuca, Hotnews.ro reported.

Initially, on January 31, the Bucharest Court of Appeal accepted the Defense Ministry's request and suspended the decree signed by Iohannis. The president appealed the decision at the Supreme Court and finally won the trial with the Defense Ministry.

On December 28, 2018, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he signed the decree extending the mandate of general Nicolae Ciuca as head of the Defense Staff. At that time, Iohannis said that the proposal made by the defense minister Gabriel Leş for appointing general Dumitru Scarlat as head of the Defense Staff was not approved.

(Photo source: Mapn.ro)