Courier service PTT merges with memex to specialize on heavy parcels

Delivery company PTT Express recently merged with competitor memex and decided to specialize in the transportation of heavy parcels.

The merged company, which will be called PTT Express, will have roughly 100 vehicles, a larger and more experienced team, and more resources for investments.

PTT has a dozen years of experience delivering international parcels, and since 2020 the company also offers fast delivery services nationally.

“After a period of 10 years, during which the service operated successfully under the name Tabita Tour Mail and went through several stages of product and service improvement, we realized that it would be time to switch to a new approach. Tabita Tour Post became PTT Express by Filadelfia Group. After the rebranding, domestic courier, palletized goods transport, and also home delivery were at the center of our activity,” said John Sighiartău, CEO of Filadelfia Group.

PTT Express had a turnover of EUR 1.8 mln in 2021, roughly 60 employees and 70 vehicles.

PTT also benefits from the backing of Filadelfia Group, Memento Group, and the experience of CEO Lucian Aldescu. The backers aim to transform PTT into the most important fast delivery service of heavy parcels in Romania and in the Central and Eastern European region. Aldescu is the founder of the Pegasus delivery company and the former CEO of DPD Romania.

The Filadelfia group is an association of Romanian firms, among which Filadelfia International Logistics, Tabita Tour, Servoplus, Filadelfia Turism, Ruefa Escape Travel, and Direktasig. Last year, the group had a turnover of EUR 45 mln and 400 employees.

The Memento Group currently has operations in Romania, Moldova, the US, and Turkey, mainly in the tourism sector. Memex, Group’s delivery branch, was founded in 2019 and serviced clients in the e-commerce, fashion, and IT sectors. Last year, memex had a turnover of EUR 240,000. The company has 15 employees and 24 vehicles (vans and pickups).

(Photo source: PTT Express)