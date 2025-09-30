Corso Brasserie reopens at Grand Hotel Bucharest, bringing italian soul to the heart of the city

News from Companies

A new chapter begins at Grand Hotel Bucharest as Corso Brasserie reopens with a fresh Italian spirit. Overlooking the vibrant Nicolae Bălcescu Boulevard, the beloved boulevard restaurant has been reimagined as a place where authentic flavors, warm hospitality, and the easy elegance of a trattoria come together.

A journey of authentic Italian taste

The new Corso experience is all about flavor and simplicity. Guests can enjoy handmade pasta, colorful antipasti, grilled specialties, and authentic regional dishes that honor traditional Italian recipes. Every plate is crafted with carefully chosen ingredients, balanced by produce from trusted local suppliers.

“Corso is about more than food — it’s about sharing the Italian way of life,” says Executive Chef Alexandru Obreja. “We cook with respect for ingredients, from hand-cut pasta and seasonal salads to comforting grills and authentic recipes that feel both familiar and special.”

The culinary journey is enriched by the Wine Passport, an invitation to explore Italy’s most famous wine regions by the glass, turning each visit into a discovery.

Atmosphere with a view

The outdoor terrace recreates the charm of a Roman trattoria, complete with chequered tablecloths and a view of the boulevard’s constant rhythm. Inside, the brasserie mixes sophistication with warmth — a setting equally suited for a quick lunch, an intimate dinner, or a leisurely evening with friends.

“Corso stands for genuine hospitality and the warmth of Italian culture,” adds Salim Touma, General Manager of Grand Hotel Bucharest. “We welcome the city from sunrise to midnight with attentive service, timeless classics, and a front-row seat to the life of University Square.”

Business lunch in the heart of Bucharest

To answer pace of the city, Corso introduces a Business Lunch offer designed for professionals. For 75 lei, guests can enjoy three courses of their choice from a dedicated menu of Italian-inspired dishes. Regular visitors are rewarded with a Business Lunch Card: after nine lunches, the tenth is complimentary. It’s a concept that combines efficiency with authentic Italian flavor — ideal for work breaks and meetings.

From breakfast to dinner, seven days a week

Corso Brasserie is open daily, serving breakfast from 06:30, lunch from 12:00 to 18:00, and dinner until 23:30, with closing time at 23:59. Whether it’s the first coffee of the day, a business meeting over lunch, or a relaxed dinner with wine and live music, Corso is designed to be part of the city’s daily rhythm.

Honoring a landmark, creating new memories

Since 1971, Grand Hotel Bucharest has been a symbol of University Square and one of the city’s most recognizable towers. The reopening of Corso Brasserie connects this heritage with a modern vision — approachable, authentic, and vibrant. A restaurant that belongs to the neighborhood as much as to the hotel.

Practical information

Address: Corso Brasserie, Grand Hotel Bucharest, 4 Bulevardul Nicolae Bălcescu, București 010051, Romania

Opening Hours: Daily 06:30 – 23:59

Breakfast: weekdays 06:30 – 10:30 | weekends 06:30 – 11:00

Lunch: 12:00 – 18:00

Dinner: 18:00 – 23:30 (last food order)

Reservations: via ialoc Ticketed Events: available on Eventbook, iaBilet, and LiveTickets Media are invited to book preview tables ahead of official events.

About Grand Hotel Bucharest

Opened in 1971, Grand Hotel Bucharest is a landmark of the capital, overlooking University Square. Today, it continues a process of renewal while staying true to its history as one of the city’s most recognizable towers.

About Corso Brasserie

Located on the boulevard level of Grand Hotel Bucharest, Corso Brasserie offers an Italian-inspired menu with fresh pasta, antipasti, and regional specialities. The experience is enhanced by the Wine Passport, creating a setting where authentic food, culture, and atmosphere meet.

*This is a Press release.