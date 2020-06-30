Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 13:45
Social
Romania records 388 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total nears 27,000
30 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 388 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 26,970 on Tuesday, June 30, according to the official report released at 13:00.

Of the confirmed cases, 20,141 patients were discharged: 19,050 have recovered, while 1,091 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

At the same time, 17 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,651 by June 30.

Of those who passed away in the past 24 hours, one was aged between 50 and 59, four between 60 and 69, nine between 70 and 79, and three over 80 years old. Sixteen of those who died had previous medical conditions. 

Furthermore, 205 patients were being treated in intensive care units, down from 210 the day before.

Throughout Romania, 890 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 61,840 people were isolating at home under medical monitoring. 

At a national level, 710,112 tests were carried out by the same date.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 13:45
Social
Romania records 388 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total nears 27,000
30 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 388 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 26,970 on Tuesday, June 30, according to the official report released at 13:00.

Of the confirmed cases, 20,141 patients were discharged: 19,050 have recovered, while 1,091 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

At the same time, 17 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,651 by June 30.

Of those who passed away in the past 24 hours, one was aged between 50 and 59, four between 60 and 69, nine between 70 and 79, and three over 80 years old. Sixteen of those who died had previous medical conditions. 

Furthermore, 205 patients were being treated in intensive care units, down from 210 the day before.

Throughout Romania, 890 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 61,840 people were isolating at home under medical monitoring. 

At a national level, 710,112 tests were carried out by the same date.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products