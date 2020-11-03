Update: Six more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Romania

Update 2: Three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35, local Digi24 reported. The three patients are from Bucharest (2) and Covasna (1).

Update: Another patient from Iasi tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, this being the third case confirmed on this day in Romania.

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Romania on Wednesday morning, March 11, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases to 31. The two new confirmed patients are from Bucharest and Iasi, local News.ro reported.

Meanwhile, according to official data, six patients have been declared cured. Almost 480 people were placed under quarantine and over 11,600 are isolated at home.

According to the authorities’ strategy, Romania activated the second scenario of the coronavirus epidemic, which is enforced when the number of infected patients is in the 26-100 range. This includes broader controls at the border to check those arriving from outside the red or yellow areas; the establishment of special, dedicated sections in hospitals; extended investigations among contacts of those infected; the limitation of non-urgent surgery operations (in order to make available as much capacity as possible for possible COVID-19 patients), local Digi24 informed.

Romania has two other scenarios planned in case the number of confirmed cases goes up. The third scenario is activated when there are between 101 and 2,000 cases while the fourth (and worst case) scenario involves more than 2,001 patients infected with the new type of virus.

