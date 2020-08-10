Romania’s daily Covid-19 count exceeds 3,000

Romania recorded 3,130 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases were reported after 30,191 tests were performed over the same interval, another record number.

Bucharest reported 549 new cases, while six counties reported more than 100 new cases: Iași (193), Bacău (150), Timiș (141), Dâmbovița (128), Cluj (117), and Prahova (101).

The counties of Mehedinți and Călărași reported the lowest numbers, of eight and ten respectively.

The total number of cases reached 145,700 on Thursday, October 8, according to the daily report of the Strategic Communications Group, and 113,112 patients have recovered so far.

The death toll rose to 5,247 after 44 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. Of these, one was in the 40-49 age group, two in the 50-59 age group, ten in the 60-69 group, 19 in the 70-79 age group, and 12 were over 80. All of them had previous medical conditions.

A total of 8,491 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 607 of them in intensive care units.

So far, 2,598,262 tests were carried out at a national level, 30,191 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 13,325 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 7,989 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 25,603 were under quarantine at home, and nine were under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

