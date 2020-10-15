Romania’s new Covid-19 cases top 4,000 for a second day

Romania recorded 4,013 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the second day in a row when the daily count exceeds 4,000.

The total number of cases reached 168,490 on Thursday, October 15, according to the daily report of the Strategic Communications Group.

Bucharest reported a record of 777 daily cases, while two counties reported 200 or more new cases: Cluj (227) and Iași (200). Eleven counties added more than 100 new cases each: Timiș (175), Alba (126), Bacău (150), Brașov (130), Galați (114), Ilfov (101), Mureș (123), Prahova (137), Sibiu (129), and Suceava (116).

Since the start of the pandemic, 125,009 patients have recovered.

The death toll rose to 5,674 after 73 people died in the past 24 hours. One of them was in the 20-29 age group, one in the 30-39 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, two in the 50-59 age group, 22 in the 60-69 group, 24 in the 70-79 group, and 21 were older than 80. All of them had previous medical conditions.

A total of 9,611 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 721 of them to intensive care units, up from 686 the day before.

So far, 2,770,481 tests were carried out at a national level, 29,646 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 17,190 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 8,986 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 40,136 people were under quarantine at home, while 43 were under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]