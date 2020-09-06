Romania records 145 daily coronavirus cases, total exceeds 20,700

Romania recorded 145 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 20,749 on Tuesday, June 9, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 14,910 patients have recovered.

By the same date, 1,345 Covid-19 patients died, while 152 were being treated in intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 2,120 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 96,398 were isolating at home.

At a national level, 511,295 tests were carried out by June 9.

Outside of the country, 3,304 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,885), Germany (617), and Spain (561). Since the start of the pandemic, 114 of them died, while 28 recovered.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

