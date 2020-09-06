Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:14
Social
Romania records 145 daily coronavirus cases, total exceeds 20,700
09 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 145 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 20,749 on Tuesday, June 9, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 14,910 patients have recovered.

By the same date, 1,345 Covid-19 patients died, while 152 were being treated in intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 2,120 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 96,398 were isolating at home.

At a national level, 511,295 tests were carried out by June 9. 

Outside of the country, 3,304 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,885), Germany (617), and Spain (561). Since the start of the pandemic, 114 of them died, while 28 recovered.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:14
Social
Romania records 145 daily coronavirus cases, total exceeds 20,700
09 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 145 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 20,749 on Tuesday, June 9, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 14,910 patients have recovered.

By the same date, 1,345 Covid-19 patients died, while 152 were being treated in intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 2,120 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 96,398 were isolating at home.

At a national level, 511,295 tests were carried out by June 9. 

Outside of the country, 3,304 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,885), Germany (617), and Spain (561). Since the start of the pandemic, 114 of them died, while 28 recovered.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania
28 May 2020
Social
Romania reopens beaches and outdoor restaurants starting June 1
27 May 2020
Politics
Romania could get EUR 33 bln from the European Commission's Next Generation EU program