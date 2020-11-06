Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 13:13
Romania reports more than 200 daily coronavirus cases, total nears 21,200
11 June 2020
Romania recorded 237 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 21,182 on Thursday, June 11, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 15,283 patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 1,369 Coronavirus patients died by the same date, while 153 patients were being treated in intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 2,213 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 101,455 people were isolating at home.

At a national level, 531,619 tests had been processed by June 11.

Outside of the country, 3,368 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,885), Germany (681), and Spain (561). Since the start of the pandemic, 114 of them died, while 28 recovered.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

