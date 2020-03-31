Coronavirus in Romania: Number of Covid-19 cases goes up to 2,245

A total of 2,245 Covid-19 infection cases were confirmed in Romania on March 31, at 13:00, 293 more since the last update provided by the Strategic Communication Group.

Of the total of confirmed cases, 220 people were declared cured and discharged from the hospital: 81 in Bucharest, 55 in Timiș county, 20 in Iași, 16 in Caraș-Severin, 11 in Constanța, 10 in Prahova, 7 in Dolj, 5 in Brașov, 4 in Cluj, 4 in Galați, 2 in Bihor, 1 in Brăila, 1 in Mureș, 1 in Neamț, 1 in Alba, and 1 in Argeș.

At the same time, 69 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted at hospitals in Craiova, Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timișoara, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu and Ialomița

A total of 62 patients are currently admitted in intensive care units, 32 of them in serious condition.

On March 31, a total of 11,576 people were under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while 123,577 people were under isolation at home and under medical monitoring.

By the same date, 26,654 Covid-19 tests had been performed.

Over the last 24 hours, the Interior Affairs Ministry opened 15 legal cases for the undermining of the fight against diseases, an act punishable according to article 352 of the Penal Code. Furthermore, the Police and the Gendarmerie levied 990 fines to people who did not follow the isolation and quarantine measures. During the same interval, the Police identified 8,276 people who did not follow the movement restrictions and applied fines worth over RON 13 million (EUR 2.7 mln).

Outside of Romania, 94 Romanian citizens have been confirmed with the Covid-19 infection, according to data from the country’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad. Of these, 56 were in Italy, 14 in France, 7 in Germany, 6 in Spain, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Great Britain and 1 in Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium and US. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 19 Romanians died abroad because of the infection.

As the threshold of 2,000 Covid-19 cases was exceeded, Romania entered the fourth stage of the coronavirus epidemic. Last night, the authorities announced that northeastern Romania city of Suceava, the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, would be placed under lockdown. Health minister Nelu Tataru estimated that there are over 1,000 Covid-19 carriers in the city, not in isolation.

