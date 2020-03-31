Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 13:40
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of Covid-19 cases goes up to 2,245
31 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 2,245 Covid-19 infection cases were confirmed in Romania on March 31, at 13:00, 293 more since the last update provided by the Strategic Communication Group.

Of the total of confirmed cases, 220 people were declared cured and discharged from the hospital: 81 in Bucharest, 55 in Timiș county, 20 in Iași, 16 in Caraș-Severin, 11 in Constanța, 10 in Prahova, 7 in Dolj, 5 in Brașov, 4 in Cluj, 4 in Galați, 2 in Bihor, 1 in Brăila, 1 in Mureș, 1 in Neamț, 1 in Alba, and 1 in Argeș.

At the same time, 69 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted at hospitals in Craiova, Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timișoara, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu and Ialomița

A total of 62 patients are currently admitted in intensive care units, 32 of them in serious condition.

On March 31, a total of 11,576 people were under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while 123,577 people were under isolation at home and under medical monitoring.

By the same date, 26,654 Covid-19 tests had been performed.

Over the last 24 hours, the Interior Affairs Ministry opened 15 legal cases for the undermining of the fight against diseases, an act punishable according to article 352 of the Penal Code. Furthermore, the Police and the Gendarmerie levied 990 fines to people who did not follow the isolation and quarantine measures. During the same interval, the Police identified 8,276 people who did not follow the movement restrictions and applied fines worth over RON 13 million (EUR 2.7 mln).

Outside of Romania, 94 Romanian citizens have been confirmed with the Covid-19 infection, according to data from the country’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad. Of these, 56 were in Italy, 14 in France, 7 in Germany, 6 in Spain, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Great Britain and 1 in Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium and US. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 19 Romanians died abroad because of the infection.

As the threshold of 2,000 Covid-19 cases was exceeded, Romania entered the fourth stage of the coronavirus epidemic. Last night, the authorities announced that northeastern Romania city of Suceava, the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, would be placed under lockdown. Health minister Nelu Tataru estimated that there are over 1,000 Covid-19 carriers in the city, not in isolation.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 13:40
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of Covid-19 cases goes up to 2,245
31 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 2,245 Covid-19 infection cases were confirmed in Romania on March 31, at 13:00, 293 more since the last update provided by the Strategic Communication Group.

Of the total of confirmed cases, 220 people were declared cured and discharged from the hospital: 81 in Bucharest, 55 in Timiș county, 20 in Iași, 16 in Caraș-Severin, 11 in Constanța, 10 in Prahova, 7 in Dolj, 5 in Brașov, 4 in Cluj, 4 in Galați, 2 in Bihor, 1 in Brăila, 1 in Mureș, 1 in Neamț, 1 in Alba, and 1 in Argeș.

At the same time, 69 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted at hospitals in Craiova, Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timișoara, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu and Ialomița

A total of 62 patients are currently admitted in intensive care units, 32 of them in serious condition.

On March 31, a total of 11,576 people were under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while 123,577 people were under isolation at home and under medical monitoring.

By the same date, 26,654 Covid-19 tests had been performed.

Over the last 24 hours, the Interior Affairs Ministry opened 15 legal cases for the undermining of the fight against diseases, an act punishable according to article 352 of the Penal Code. Furthermore, the Police and the Gendarmerie levied 990 fines to people who did not follow the isolation and quarantine measures. During the same interval, the Police identified 8,276 people who did not follow the movement restrictions and applied fines worth over RON 13 million (EUR 2.7 mln).

Outside of Romania, 94 Romanian citizens have been confirmed with the Covid-19 infection, according to data from the country’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad. Of these, 56 were in Italy, 14 in France, 7 in Germany, 6 in Spain, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Great Britain and 1 in Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium and US. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 19 Romanians died abroad because of the infection.

As the threshold of 2,000 Covid-19 cases was exceeded, Romania entered the fourth stage of the coronavirus epidemic. Last night, the authorities announced that northeastern Romania city of Suceava, the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, would be placed under lockdown. Health minister Nelu Tataru estimated that there are over 1,000 Covid-19 carriers in the city, not in isolation.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Retailers that sell groceries online & tips for safe shopping in supermarkets
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall