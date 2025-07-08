Cooling points and water fountains available across Bucharest amid ongoing heatwave

As Bucharest faces a red alert for extreme heat, city manager Lucian Judele has announced expanded efforts to help residents cope with soaring temperatures, with a focus on the city’s network of public cooling points.

In partnership with Apa Nova, the City Hall has installed six cooling stations at key locations across the capital. These stations operate daily from 10 AM to 10 PM and are located at University Square (in front of the National Theatre), Halelor Street (near the subway), the entrance to Titan Park, Bucur Obor store, Calea Victoriei (in front of the National Military Circle), and Unirii Square.

The initiative is part of a broader response to dangerous heat conditions, which pose serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and those working outdoors. Judele urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid sun exposure between 11 AM and 6 PM, and use the public cooling facilities available throughout the city.

In addition to the six main cooling points, 113 public drinking fountains operated by Apa Nova are functional in all six districts of Bucharest, offering a quick way for residents to cool off. Another 29 fountains are located in major parks such as Cişmigiu, Herăstrău, Carol I, and Tineretului, managed by the city’s Parks Administration (ALPAB).

A map of water fountains can be found here.

Emergency teams from the General Directorate of Social Assistance, Local Police, and the Emergency Situations Department are also distributing free drinking water at public transport stops, busy intersections, and pedestrian zones, according to Lucian Judele.

Bucharest and several counties in southern Romania are under a Red Code alert of extreme and persistent heat until Wednesday morning, July 9. The maximum daytime temperatures are expected to soar to between 38 and 41 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures will remain uncomfortably high at 21 to 23 degrees.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)