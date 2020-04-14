Romania Insider
Continental reopens two of its four factories in Romania
14 April 2020
German group Continental, the largest manufacturer of car components in Romania, has resumed activity at its factories in Timisoara, where it produces tires, transmission belts and air conditioning pipes made of aluminum, Wall-street.ro reported.

Meanwhile, the hose-producing units in Nadab and Carei will remain closed until April 30.

The tire factory has suspended operations from March 25 to April 7 and the transmission belts factory suspended operations from March 30 to April 10.

The two other factories, which produce rubber hoses, will remain closed until the end of April.

The two factories that resume operations will adjust production to the subdued demand during the Easter period. 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

Normal

 

