Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 12:02
Business

Western RO: Continental to close Nădab plant, transfer operations to Carei

11 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German automotive parts supplier Continental will close its induction systems factory in Nădab, in Arad county, and transfer the activities to its heating/cooling rubber hoses unit in Carei, in Satu-Mare, Profit.ro reported.

The operational transfer from Nădab to Carei will be made gradually, until mid-2022, according to an announcement from the company.

More than 300 employees of the Nădab plant are impacted by the transfer. They will be offered the option to relocate from Nădab to Carei, while a small part of the team will be relocated to Timișoara, the company said.

The company will offer a compensation package in accordance with local legislative requirements to the employees who do not wish to transfer.

The activity of the other Continental locations in Romania will not be impacted by the decision concerning the Nădab plant.

The transfer of operations to Carei comes as the volumes for the air induction systems and the heating/cooling systems are declining because of the transfer to electric vehicles, the company said. 

For the coming years, the company plans to “continue developing the local organization by consolidating and increasing the activity of the Carei plant as a main location of the tire and assembly operations, where automotive hoses that help lower emissions and support the management of thermal solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles are manufactured. At the same time, the ContiTech unit in Timișoara will play an important part in the air conditioning hoses manufacturing and assembly operations.”

The unit in Nădab manufactures curved, straight and convoluted air induction hoses. It has an output of approximately 13 million products per year for passenger cars and hybrid and commercial vehicles. The plant in Carei manufactures heating/cooling rubber hoses and air induction hoses, with a yearly output of approximately 27 million parts for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Continental has seven production units and four engineering centers in Timişoara, Sibiu, Carei, Nădab, Brașov and Iaşi. The company is a partner in a joint venture in Iași and has a tire distribution center in Bucharest. At the end of 2020, it had more than 20,100 employees.

(Photo: Continental.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 12:02
Business

Western RO: Continental to close Nădab plant, transfer operations to Carei

11 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German automotive parts supplier Continental will close its induction systems factory in Nădab, in Arad county, and transfer the activities to its heating/cooling rubber hoses unit in Carei, in Satu-Mare, Profit.ro reported.

The operational transfer from Nădab to Carei will be made gradually, until mid-2022, according to an announcement from the company.

More than 300 employees of the Nădab plant are impacted by the transfer. They will be offered the option to relocate from Nădab to Carei, while a small part of the team will be relocated to Timișoara, the company said.

The company will offer a compensation package in accordance with local legislative requirements to the employees who do not wish to transfer.

The activity of the other Continental locations in Romania will not be impacted by the decision concerning the Nădab plant.

The transfer of operations to Carei comes as the volumes for the air induction systems and the heating/cooling systems are declining because of the transfer to electric vehicles, the company said. 

For the coming years, the company plans to “continue developing the local organization by consolidating and increasing the activity of the Carei plant as a main location of the tire and assembly operations, where automotive hoses that help lower emissions and support the management of thermal solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles are manufactured. At the same time, the ContiTech unit in Timișoara will play an important part in the air conditioning hoses manufacturing and assembly operations.”

The unit in Nădab manufactures curved, straight and convoluted air induction hoses. It has an output of approximately 13 million products per year for passenger cars and hybrid and commercial vehicles. The plant in Carei manufactures heating/cooling rubber hoses and air induction hoses, with a yearly output of approximately 27 million parts for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Continental has seven production units and four engineering centers in Timişoara, Sibiu, Carei, Nădab, Brașov and Iaşi. The company is a partner in a joint venture in Iași and has a tire distribution center in Bucharest. At the end of 2020, it had more than 20,100 employees.

(Photo: Continental.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars