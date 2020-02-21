Investigation opened after 16 containers of waste found in Romanian port

The Romanian authorities decided to open an investigation after border policemen found 16 containers of waste in the Constanta Sud Agigea Port. A Dutch ship coming from Great Britain brought the containers to Romania, the Border Police announced.

The border police officers found unusable waste inside the containers and not second-hand household goods as the documents presented to the customs authorities were saying.

“Following intelligence activities carried out by border policemen from the Coast Guard – the Office for Prevention and Fight against Illegal Migration and Cross-Border Criminality, the police officers identified a Bucharest-based trading company that was carrying out activities of illegal waste import in Romania, which were falsely declared to the customs authority as being used products,” the Border Police said in a press release, local Agerpres reported.

Two Romanians and a 34-year-old British citizen are investigated in this case. The Border Police also said that the goods would be returned to the sender.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)