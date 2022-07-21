Construction works in Jan-May up 3.2% YoY and 32% versus 2019

The construction works volume in Romania increased by 3.2% in January-May compared to the same period last year, while being 32% larger compared to the pre-crisis period in 2019, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

Compared to last year, the activity in the segment of non-residential construction (such as office, commercial, industrial and logistics) increased the most: by 30% YoY in May and by 16% YoY in January-May.

The segment marked, however, the smallest advance compared to pre-crisis: +19% YoY in January-May.

The residential buildings segment posted weaker annual performance (+2.2% YoY in May and +6.6% YoY in January-May) but the strongest performance versus the pre-crisis period (+58% YoY in January-May).

Overall, the residential segment has demonstrated more consistent positive performance over the past three years, though.

The sector of civil engineering, related to the Government’s expenditures, is losing momentum for the second year (-7% YoY in January-May).

(Photo: Bogdan Hoda/ Dreamstime)

