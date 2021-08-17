Romania’s construction sector accelerates in June

Romania’s construction sector recorded 11.4% nominal growth in June compared to May. In seasonally adjusted terms, the increase was 2%, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on August 16.

Compared to the same month of 2020, the total volume of construction work advanced by 10.1% in nominal terms and 11.1% in seasonally adjusted terms.

The double-digit growth was also due to a low base effect as work construction sites were slower last year due to pandemic related restrictions.

In the first six months of this year, the construction sector increased by 6.1% in nominal terms and 3.8% in seasonally adjusted terms compared to the same period of 2020.

The volume of new construction increased by 14% year-on-year (10% in adjusted terms) and compensated for lower volumes of capital repairs and maintenance work.

The residential segment was the growth driver for the whole sector with 27.7% nominal growth (17.4% in adjusted terms). Meanwhile, the segments of non-residential buildings and engineering work were slightly down year-on-year.

