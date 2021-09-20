Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 09:31
Business

RO Constitutional Court rejects banks' objections to "giving in payment" law

20 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Constitutional Court motivated the decision taken in July rejecting the banks' appeals regarding the new form of the Law on giving in payment.

Under this law, debtors can terminate the contract (with no further consequences) by simply transferring to the creditor (the bank) the ownership of the good purchased under the financing contract.

The Court points out that the courts will automatically have to find that there is an unforeseen situation (the sole trigger for the giving in payment law) when the foreign currency used in the lending contract has strengthened by more than 52.6% since the date of the loan (as in the case of loans in Swiss francs), or the monthly instalment has increased by more than half as a result of rising interest rates, Profit.ro reported.

Both the debtors and the creditors will have the right to request the adaptation of the contract within the giving in payment procedure, and the judges will pronounce the solution without assessing the material situation of the debtor (as requested by banks).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 09:31
Business

RO Constitutional Court rejects banks' objections to "giving in payment" law

20 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Constitutional Court motivated the decision taken in July rejecting the banks' appeals regarding the new form of the Law on giving in payment.

Under this law, debtors can terminate the contract (with no further consequences) by simply transferring to the creditor (the bank) the ownership of the good purchased under the financing contract.

The Court points out that the courts will automatically have to find that there is an unforeseen situation (the sole trigger for the giving in payment law) when the foreign currency used in the lending contract has strengthened by more than 52.6% since the date of the loan (as in the case of loans in Swiss francs), or the monthly instalment has increased by more than half as a result of rising interest rates, Profit.ro reported.

Both the debtors and the creditors will have the right to request the adaptation of the contract within the giving in payment procedure, and the judges will pronounce the solution without assessing the material situation of the debtor (as requested by banks).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
12 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Fortified churches to visit in Transylvania
01 September 2021
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
31 August 2021
RI +
George Enescu Festival 2021: Highlights of an anniversary edition
30 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian developer One United doubles turnover and more than triples net profit in H1