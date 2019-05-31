Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/31/2019 - 08:59
Business
Romanian oil pipeline network operator Conpet to quadruple capital
31 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Romanian oil transport company Conpet Ploiesti, the owner of the country’s oil pipeline network, will vote in an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 4 on increasing the company’s share capital almost four times, from RON 28.6 million (EUR 6 mln) to RON 130.3 million (EUR 27 mln).

The capital increase will be operated to include in the capital the value of the land the company owns and uses, not yet accounted as own capital.

The state controls Conpet through the Energy Ministry, which holds 58.71% of the company’s shares. To give minority shareholders the chance to prevent their stakes being diluted following the in-kind contribution of the state (the land is considered to be the state’s contribution to the company’s capital) new shares will be issued and offered to the other shareholders for cash.

The process will have to take place in some other important Romanian companies that, like Conpet, have not included yet the land owned and used in their capital, the most notable case being OMV Petrom.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Conpet SA)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/31/2019 - 08:59
Business
Romanian oil pipeline network operator Conpet to quadruple capital
31 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Romanian oil transport company Conpet Ploiesti, the owner of the country’s oil pipeline network, will vote in an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 4 on increasing the company’s share capital almost four times, from RON 28.6 million (EUR 6 mln) to RON 130.3 million (EUR 27 mln).

The capital increase will be operated to include in the capital the value of the land the company owns and uses, not yet accounted as own capital.

The state controls Conpet through the Energy Ministry, which holds 58.71% of the company’s shares. To give minority shareholders the chance to prevent their stakes being diluted following the in-kind contribution of the state (the land is considered to be the state’s contribution to the company’s capital) new shares will be issued and offered to the other shareholders for cash.

The process will have to take place in some other important Romanian companies that, like Conpet, have not included yet the land owned and used in their capital, the most notable case being OMV Petrom.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Conpet SA)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us