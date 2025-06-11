Confident Communications launches sustainability division - Confident Impact. Diana Dincă-Lupu appointed Head of Sustainability

News from Companies

The Confident Group, a corporate and brand communications cluster present in Bucharest and Barcelona, launches Confident Impact, its new sustainability-focused business line. The move marks a strategic expansion into comprehensive Sustainability services, including ESG and CSR specific solutions, tailored for both corporations and SMEs.

Confident Impact is a growing one stop shop delivering a comprehensive, 360-degree sustainability solution. The division offers end-to-end services that include ESG auditing, reporting, specialised communication projects, tailored training programs & workshops, legislative compliance and a series of specific tools such as carbon footprint measurement apps, and support for obtaining wellbeing accreditation initiatives tailored to modern work environments.

“We have been doing CSR communications projects for many years now, but we needed a more complex product that works as a one-stop shop for our clients. In this new structure, communication is just one part. Auditing, reporting, legal services, training, and specific sustainability products complement our communication expertise — all integrated to help organizations navigate their sustainability journey with clarity and measurable impact,” said Mara Constantin Gojgar (in opening picture - right), founder of The Confident Group.

As part of this significant development, Diana Dincă Lupu (in opening picture - left) has been appointed Head of Sustainability for Confident Impact. A seasoned communications professional with over 14 years of experience in corporate and brand communications, Diana brings a strong background in sustainability, and is also a certified Sustainability communications specialist with a Special Diploma from CIPR (Chartered Institute of Public Relations).

“Sustainability is no longer optional — it needs to become an integrated part of every company’s long-term strategy. Through Confident Impact, we aim to guide businesses in embedding sustainability into their core operations in a way that is both practical and impactful. We are committed to growing this division by building a strong team and creating a solid practice that delivers measurable value for both organizations and the communities they serve,” said Diana Dincă Lupu.

The launch of Confident Impact is a response to market and client needs, and represents the company’s investment in upskilling its internal team and attracting new partners. The division is expected to generate 25% of Confident Communications' overall business by the end of 2026.

About Confident Agency

The CONFIDENT Group, present in Bucharest and Barcelona, is a marketing communication cluster made up of companies with expertise in Central and Eastern Europe (Romania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia) and Spain.

CONFIDENT focuses on supporting international clients entering the Romanian market and helping companies from the CEE region expand into Western markets.

The international expansion of the CONFIDENT Group was driven both by the global ambitions of the clients we advise and by our entrepreneurial DNA.

Currently, The CONFIDENT Group consists of two companies: CONFIDENT – Marketing Communications and VENUS FIVE – providing photo and video production services.

The CONFIDENT Group has developed expertise in key consumer and B2B industries such as tech, real estate, retail & FMCG, automotive & mobility, pharma & medical communications.

CONFIDENT has won several awards in specific business and communications competitions. In 2020, the agency was named Consultancy of the Year.

In its 14 years of presence on the Romanian market, the agency has managed over 80 clients and campaigns. CONFIDENT’s portfolio includes brands such as AVIS, BLIK, București Mall Vitan & Plaza România (Anchor Grup), CBRE, DAHUA Technologies, DSV, ENDAVA, Euplatesc.ro, HAMA, Liberty Galați, NOTINO, Mitsubishi, MOBEXPERT, PayU, Regus, Roborock, Roche Diagnostics, Spaces, Thoughtworks, UP Romania, Vantage Towers, VTEX, Wendy's, XIAOMI.

*This is a Press release.