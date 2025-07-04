Confident Agency becomes the first B Corp certified communication agency in Romania and CEE

News from Companies

Confident Agency, an independent full-service communications agency with offices in Bucharest and Barcelona, has achieved international B Corp Certification, becoming the first agency in Romania and in Central and Eastern Europe to join the global B Corp movement. This milestone marks a turning point in the agency’s journey and in the regional creative industry.

Confident Agency joins an international community of over 9,700 companies certified as B Corps — organizations that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance across five key areas: governance, community, environment, customers, and employees.

Achieving certification is the result of a rigorous assessment of an organization’s impact, verified by an international team of experts using the B Impact Assessment (BIA). This tool provides a clear and comprehensive diagnosis of an organization’s social and environmental performance. A minimum score of 80 points is required to qualify for certification.

“We care about our team, our clients, the environment, and making an impact in everything we do — and the B Corp Certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to doing better. For Confident Agency, this is a major achievement. B Corp is not just a label; it’s a decision-making framework for businesses that want to thrive while creating a culture of positive impact. We scored highest in employee practices, client relationships, and social impact engagement. For us, this certification is not a destination but a journey — and we’ve just taken our first step. We’ll continue improving our processes and aligning with best practices to contribute to a fairer and more sustainable future,” said Mara Gojgar Constantin, founder of The Confident Group.

The certification process was guided by Corina Radu, CEO of Impact Market Romania and co-founder of Better Business Alliance - B, the B Corp representative in Romania.

“B Corp is more than a certification — it’s a movement toward a new economy. It’s about building a sector where success is not defined by being the best in the world, but the best for the world: for communities, employees, clients, and the environment. This certification for Confident Agency marks a meaningful step toward a more responsible business model focused on positive social and environmental impact. I’m proud to have supported them through this journey and confident their example will inspire both entrepreneurs and corporates across Romania and the region to adopt more ethical and sustainable business principles. Especially when at the moment, only five companies in Romania are B Corp certified. Our consultancy has guided two of them — Promateris and Ipanomi”, said Corina Radu.

With a strong focus on sustainable innovation, ethical practices, and social responsibility, the agency has recently launched Confident Impact, a business line dedicated to sustainability, led by Diana Dincă-Lupu as Head of Sustainability.

Confident Impact is a growing one-stop shop for CSR and ESG solutions. It offers full-service support, including ESG audits, sustainability reporting, strategic communication, compliance support, training programs, carbon footprint tracking tools, and wellbeing certifications.

Why Work With a B Corp Certified Communications Agency?

Choosing a B Corp certified agency means partnering with a team committed to high ethical and sustainability standards. It's especially valuable for organizations with strong social/environmental goals or those reporting under frameworks such as GRI, CSRD, or ESRS.

B Corps bring transparency, accountability, and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — offering communication solutions that deliver value for business, community, and the planet.

There are currently over 9,700 certified B Corps worldwide, across 105 countries and 159 industries, employing nearly 980,000 people. In Europe alone, more than 2,000 companies had been certified by the end of 2024 — double the number in just two years. These businesses are committed to using profit and purpose as complementary forces for good.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, its global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and certifies companies — known as B Corps — that are leading the way. Learn more at bcorporation.net.

About B Corp Certification

Certified B Corporations (B Corps) are verified by B Lab for their social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Based on stakeholder input, research, and best practices, B Lab’s standards serve as the foundation for B Corp Certification, impact management tools, and collective action programs.

About Confident Agency

The CONFIDENT Group, based in Bucharest and Barcelona, is a marketing communication cluster with expertise in Central and Eastern Europe (Romania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia) and Spain.

We help international clients land in Romania and support CEE companies entering Western markets. Our international growth is driven by the global ambitions of the companies we advise and by our entrepreneurial DNA.

Today, The CONFIDENT Group includes:

- CONFIDENT Agency – marketing communications

- VENUS FIVE – photo & video production

- Confident IMPACT – sustainability division (offering audits, reporting, impact assessment, ESG comms, tech tools & certifications)

Our agency has deep expertise in both B2B and consumer industries like tech, real estate, retail & FMCG, mobility, pharma & medcomms.

We are proud winners of multiple business and communications awards, including Consultancy of the Year (2020). Over 14 years, we've handled 80+ clients and campaigns, including: AVIS, BLIK, București Mall Vitan & Plaza România, CBRE, Dahua Technologies, DSV, ENDAVA, Euplatesc.ro, Hama, Liberty Galați, NOTINO, Mitsubishi, Mobexpert, PayU, Regus, Roborock, Roche Diagnostics, Spaces, Thoughtworks, UP Romania, Vantage Towers, VTEX, Wendy’s, XIAOMI.

About Impact Market Romania

Founded in 2023, Impact Market Romania conducted the country’s first impact assessment for a local SME, which later became Romania’s first certified B Corp in its category.

In our experience, Romanian entrepreneurs turn to B Corp Certification when they are ready to scale internationally or attract investors. The

B Impact Assessment is the core tool used to measure and manage impact, based on B Corp standards and theory of change.

B Corp Certification is open to a wide range of industries, excluding those in fossil fuels, mining, tobacco, gambling, and alcohol.

Currently, 11 Romanian companies across industries such as retail, pharma, food, communications, tourism, cosmetics, and tech are undergoing the BIA assessment process.

*This is a Press release.