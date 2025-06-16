Politics

President Dan and Liberal leader Bolojan top confidence poll in Romania

16 June 2025

President Nicusor Dan (44%) and Liberal leader Ilie Bolojan (40%), the front-runner for the prime minister seat, are at the top of the confidence ranking carried out by Avangarde between May 23 and 28, consulted by G4Media.

Isolationist politicians Calin Georgescu (22%) and George Simion (19%) are next, with Social Democrat interim leader Sorin Grindeanu (20%) in the same region in terms of confidence.

In terms of voting intentions for Parliament, isolationist party AUR ranks first, with 32%, followed by Social Democrats (PSD, 20%), Liberal Party (PNL, 16%), Save Romania Union (USR, 15%) and Hungarian party UDMR (5%). 

Over half of respondents (53%) believe that Romania is heading in the wrong direction, according to the results of the poll.

(Photo: Andrii Yalanskyi/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

