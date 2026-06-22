Concelex continued to grow in 2025: revenue of RON 1.5bn and net profit up 33%

News from Companies

Concelex, a leading Romanian construction company, recorded RON 1.48 billion revenue in 2025, a 17% increase compared to the previous year. At the same time, the company improved its profitability, reporting a net profit of RON 202 million, up 33% compared to 2024. This performance was driven by a strong portfolio of complex ongoing projects in the energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and education sectors, as well as by newly secured contracts. Among the latter are the construction of the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital, a RON 1.87 billion project, the Timişoara Regional Institute of Oncology, with a contract value of RON 840 million, and the expansion of the Dry Storage Facility at Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant, a RON 213.7 million contract, all carried out in consortium. The total value of contracts signed in 2025 amounts to approximately RON 7.7 billion.

“Despite a year marked by economic and geopolitical volatility and unfavorable conditions for the construction market, which slowed our momentum, we recorded healthy growth — demonstrating that we can make progress even in challenging environments. We maintain a positive outlook and are confident that, once Romania’s macroeconomic imbalances are corrected, the country’s economy will return to a solid trajectory and take its rightful place among the fastest-growing economies in Europe,” said Radu Pițurlea, Chairman & CEO, Concelex.

The company expects to continue growing at a sustained pace over the medium and long term and has budgeted for 2026 revenues over 70% higher than in 2025. This momentum will be supported by the accelerated implementation of projects in the context of PNRR program completion, as well as by contracts won in the first part of the year, which have consolidated Concelex’s position in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and urban regeneration. The company was selected by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) for a RON 253.5 million contract as part of the refurbishment project for Unit 1 of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant. Concelex is part of the consortium designated as the winning bidder in the first quarter of the year for the extension of Metro Line M4 in Bucharest, the Eroii Revoluției — Gara Progresul section, a RON 4.38 billion project. The company also won in 2026 the contract for the rehabilitation and consolidation of the Bucur Obor overpass, valued at RON 109 million, which involves works such as reinforcing existing infrastructure, replacing the superstructure, and rehabilitating both lanes of traffic and the maintenance walkways. The recent portfolio also includes urban regeneration projects, such as the transformation of the Crasna River promenade in Şimleu Silvaniei into a modern, accessible, and sustainable public space, as well as the development of an 11 km mobility corridor integrating cycling lanes, pedestrian paths, and green spaces in the same city.



Concelex has secured contracts worth EUR 3 billion, while the total pipeline for the next five years amounts to approximately EUR 5 billion. Among Concelex’s most significant ongoing projects are the construction of the Major Burns Care Center within the Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital in Bucharest, the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital, and the Timişoara Regional Institute of Oncology — all carried out in consortium — as well as a new wing for the Constanța Emergency Clinical Hospital. The company is also carrying out, in consortium, works on the Prelungirea Ghencea boulevard extension, which primarily involves widening the boulevard to four traffic lanes and extending and modernizing the tram line.



*This is a press release.