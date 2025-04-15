Complice.ro: The experiences market, 5 years after the pandemic – from unique gifts to a pillar of personal and organizational wellbeing

News from Companies

Five years after the pandemic reshaped the rules of human interaction, Complice.ro, curator and provider of experiences for both individuals and companies, analyzes the transformations in the experience market and the evolution of post-pandemic consumer behaviour, from crisis adaptation to experiences as a steady emotional investment and a validated wellbeing tool.

“In 2020, the question was how to remain relevant in a locked-down world. In 2025, the question is how we can better respond to the real need for balance and meaning. And the answer has consistently revolved around consciously lived experiences. Whether individual or strategically used within organizational culture for teams, experiences are no longer seen as extravagances. They are a way to care for ourselves and others. Even in 2020, when access to physical experiences was restricted, people didn’t give up on emotional connections – they embraced digital alternatives. Now, five years later, they are consciously choosing experiences that support wellbeing, balance, and reconnection – with others and with themselves,” says Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

Over the past five post-pandemic years, Complice.ro has stayed true to a clear mission: to transform experiences from a “nice-to-have” into a steady solution for wellbeing and engagement. In 2020, amid general uncertainty, the business swiftly pivoted to online experiences. In 2021, a gradual return to in-person interaction triggered an explosion in the need for reconnection. By 2022, Complice.ro had exceeded its target to double the business, marking a strong comeback in the corporate segment. This growth continued into 2023, with business doubling again, driven by growing demand for themed events and experiential solutions for teams. In 2024, the business stabilized at €850,000 in turnover, with a 30% increase in clients and 4 out of 5 companies opting for personalized experiences with high emotional impact.

2025: Emotion as a Consumer Compass

An unstable economy, tense political climate, and general unpredictability have influenced consumer decisions in early 2025. Still, the choices made by Complice.ro clients point to a clear direction: experiences continue to be perceived as investments in personal and relational balance, rather than simple indulgences.

“2025 is definitely not a year of spectacular growth, but it brings important validations. We’re seeing clear signs of maturity in client behaviour – both individual and corporate. People no longer choose experiences just because they’re original, but because they meet a real need for balance, connection, and authentic living. The evolution of the average order value reflects this shift: fewer impulse buys, more thoughtful investments in emotional wellbeing. When someone gives or lives an experience now, it’s intentional, not automatic. And that changes how we see gifts, benefits, and what it really means to care for one another,” adds Oana Pascu.

Residential: 5 Years of Consistent Choices – Which Experiences Remain Most Popular? Flexibility, Adrenaline, and Personalization – A Winning Mix Over Time

Despite many changes in the past five years, the preferences of residential clients have remained surprisingly consistent: experiences that offer flexibility, emotional intensity, and freedom of choice stay at the top.

Flexi Box packages, which allow recipients to choose their own preferred experience, are in high demand, reflecting a growing need for autonomy and personalization. At the same time, adrenaline and adventure experiences – like light aircraft flights, flight simulators, paragliding, or driving specially tuned cars – have consistently ranked among the best-sellers each year, offering escape and emotional reset.

This top is rounded out by relaxation-focused experiences, such as float therapy, wine tastings, and stays in unique locations.

Corporate: Wellbeing, Personalization, and Connection – The Key Drivers for Companies Over the Last 5 Years

While the pandemic highlighted online experiences tailored to remote work, companies later turned their focus to in-person formats with customized themes aligned with organizational culture. Team experiences – built around creative, collaborative, or even competitive concepts – have become the go-to for internal events (teambuildings, management meetings, etc.).

At the same time, demand has grown for individual reward & recognition packages that allow employees to choose experiences that reflect their personal preferences and lifestyle. Multi-touchpoint solutions combining surprise, interactivity, and emotion have been particularly popular for recurring projects, while themes centered on wellbeing, personal development, and human reconnection have become staples in recent client briefs.

“Probably the biggest lesson from the past five years is this: change is no longer the exception, but the norm. And experiences help people navigate it with more clarity, courage, and connection. A well-chosen experience becomes a space for reconnection – with yourself or others – a moment of emotional reset or exploration. That’s why we no longer talk about experiences as ‘escapes’ from reality, but as real tools that support adaptation and wellbeing in ever-changing times,” adds Oana Pascu.

About Complice.ro

Complice.ro is an experienced curator that creates meaningful contexts for people to enjoy life through unique activities or rediscovering long-held passions.

Its experience packages are tailored both for the business segment – offering a wide portfolio of alternative reward, recognition, and incentive solutions for employees, clients, and business partners, as well as creative options for corporate events – and for B2C, with experiences focused on personal development, relaxation, adrenaline, and more. These are crafted for people who want to gather and give memories, not objects.

In its 10 years of activity, Complice.ro has delivered over 5,000 unique experiences across B2B and B2C segments, offering a portfolio of more than 350 curated and ready-to-book experiences via its website, in collaboration with over 200 partners from Bucharest, across Romania, and even internationally.

