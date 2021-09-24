Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 09:09
Business

Antitrust body investigates collusion of major Romanian publishing houses against Bookster

24 September 2021
The Competition Council investigates major Romanian publishing houses for having allegedly formed a cartel with the aim of not selling books to Bookster - a book-sharing platform particularly popular among corporate employees because the subscriptions are offered as a bonus to encourage employees' personal development.

The Competition Council confirmed that it has hints of possible collusion of the publishing houses that in a coordinated manner refused to sell "to a certain customer and/or potential competitor," [identified by G4Media.ro as Bookster] with the intention of removing it from the market. In this context, the Council carried out unannounced inspections at the headquarters and offices of the investigated companies.

If the Competition Council finds a violation of competition rules, the companies involved risk fines of up to 10% of their turnover.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Normal
 

1

