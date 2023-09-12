Romania's competition body suspects banks restrict borrowers' access to loans

Following unannounced inspections at banks, the Romanian competition body (Competition Council, or CC) suspects that the way the credit score is calculated blocks the access of some customers to loans, CC president Bogdan Chiritoiu announced, according to Ziarul Financiar.

In response, the Romanian Bank Association (ARB) said that the method of using the data from the Credit Bureau is distinct at the level of the banks, depending on the risk appetite of each one, local Ziarul Financiar also reported.

On September 11, the Competition Council sent explanations about the investigation carried out at 10 banks, the Credit Bureau and the Romanian Bank Association (ARB), a week after the institution's inspectors visited the bankers' offices.

The 10 banks inspected by the Competition Council are Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD, ING Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank, Garanti Bank, Credit Europe Bank and First Bank.

