May 03, 17:42

A third of company managers in Romania see corruption widely spread in business

by Romania Insider
A third of the large company managers in Romania consider that corruption is widely spread in the local business environment. The share has declined from 34% last year and 36% in 2016.

The perceived corruption in business in Romania is at the same level as in UK but significantly lower than in Hungary and Slovakia, where 66% of the large company managers see corruption as being widely spread on their markets. High levels are also recorded in Italy (68%), Bulgaria (60%) and Czech Republic (54%).

Worldwide, 38% of the executives in 55 countries say corruption is widely spread in the business environment, according to the EY Global Fraud Survey. The index measures the perceived not the actual corruption level.

No progress for Romania in Corruption Perception Index

