No progress for Romania in Corruption Perception Index

Romania is 59th in the world and 26th in the European Union, according to this year’s edition of the Corruption Perception Index compiled by Transparency International.

Of the EU countries, only Hungary and Bulgaria are behind Romania in this ranking. Romania has maintained the same score as last year, namely 48.

New Zealand tops the ranking, being perceived as the leas corrupt country in the world, with a score of 89, followed by Denmark (88), and Finland, Norway and Switzerland (85). Somalia is last, with a score of 9, followed by South Sudan (12) and Syria (14).

“This year’s Corruption Perceptions Index highlights that the majority of countries are making little or no progress in ending corruption,” according to the report.

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. This year, the index found that more than two-thirds of countries score below 50, with an average score of 43.

Find the full report here.

Romania sees slight improvement in Transparency International’s corruption index

[email protected]