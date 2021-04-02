CommodiCarbon: RO farmers show interest in selling carbon certificates

Romanian farmers with about 140,000 ha in total showed interest in selling carbon certificates at the end of this harvest year, according to Commoditrader, a digital trading platform for agricultural commodities.

“The CommodiCarbon project was launched in Romania about two months ago, and we already have 45 farmers with a total of approximately 140,000 ha pre-registered in the system. They are interested in selling carbon certificates at the end of this harvest year. In Denmark, we have 167 farmers, with over 100,000 ha,” said Alexandra Suciu Sørensen, Commoditrader Market Development Manager Romania.

Commoditrader and the Romanian Corn Producers Association (APPR) have expanded their partnership for the CommodiCarbon program to co-finance Romanian farmers by selling carbon certificates.

Commoditrader will technically train an APPR specialist regarding the CommodiCarbon program, launched in Romania at the end of 2020.

The APPR specialist is Cristina Radu, a graduate in Engineering and Environmental Protection in Agriculture at the University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV) in Bucharest and a graduate in Crop Protection and Sustainable Development in France. She will go through a training process and certification in advising farmers regarding the implementation of conservative farming practices.

Through its technical consultant, APPR will be actively involved in educating and supporting farmers in the CommodiCarbon program, providing them with all the necessary information, the conditions to be admitted, support for drafting documents, and technical assistance on conservative farming practices, suitable for each type of land and each farm.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

