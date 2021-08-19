Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 08:09
Real Estate

Commercial real estate deals in Romania could reach EUR 900 mln this year

19 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of investments in Romanian commercial real estate projects could amount to EUR 900 mln this year, in an optimistic scenario. This level would be similar to that recorded in 2020, according to real estate consultancy firm JLL.

In the first half of this year, the real estate deals in Romania totalled EUR 309 mln, almost 22% less compared with the same period of last year. Transactions of over EUR 400 mln are currently under negotiation in Romania, mainly involving office buildings and retail schemes, JLL estimates.

The firm says that, for the moment, yields for local office and industrial/logistics assets are at the same level as 12 months ago, while retail yields have increased by 25 bps over the year.

“Romania offers very attractive investment opportunities on the property market from the perspective of prices. The current yield values are still well above those registered in the last peak (2007) and those currently quoted in the rest of the region,” commented Andrei Vacaru, Head of Capital Markets JLL Romania.

“We expect this opportunity to be reflected in the next period in a higher investment volume, although this year transactions will most likely not exceed the 2020 level,” he added.

Prime yield may come under pressure for logistic and potentially office, in line with regional evolutions, but this will also depend on financing availability and terms. Prime office yields in Romania are now at 7.00%, prime retail yields at 7.25%, while prime industrial yields are at 8.00%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:32
09 April 2021
RI +
StarMaps: Four Romanian students use the stars to create unique gifts for special moments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 08:09
Real Estate

Commercial real estate deals in Romania could reach EUR 900 mln this year

19 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of investments in Romanian commercial real estate projects could amount to EUR 900 mln this year, in an optimistic scenario. This level would be similar to that recorded in 2020, according to real estate consultancy firm JLL.

In the first half of this year, the real estate deals in Romania totalled EUR 309 mln, almost 22% less compared with the same period of last year. Transactions of over EUR 400 mln are currently under negotiation in Romania, mainly involving office buildings and retail schemes, JLL estimates.

The firm says that, for the moment, yields for local office and industrial/logistics assets are at the same level as 12 months ago, while retail yields have increased by 25 bps over the year.

“Romania offers very attractive investment opportunities on the property market from the perspective of prices. The current yield values are still well above those registered in the last peak (2007) and those currently quoted in the rest of the region,” commented Andrei Vacaru, Head of Capital Markets JLL Romania.

“We expect this opportunity to be reflected in the next period in a higher investment volume, although this year transactions will most likely not exceed the 2020 level,” he added.

Prime yield may come under pressure for logistic and potentially office, in line with regional evolutions, but this will also depend on financing availability and terms. Prime office yields in Romania are now at 7.00%, prime retail yields at 7.25%, while prime industrial yields are at 8.00%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:32
09 April 2021
RI +
StarMaps: Four Romanian students use the stars to create unique gifts for special moments
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks