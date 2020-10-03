Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 08:09
Real Estate
Colliers: vacancy rate on Bucharest office market to rise this year
10 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Office space deliveries in Bucharest will decrease this year to 200,000 square meters (sqm), from over 286,000 sqm in 2019, but are expected to reach 500,000 sqm in 2021, according to estimates included in an analysis made by the real estate consulting company Colliers International.

In the medium term, this will predictably increase the competition between developers, and between developers and owners of existing modern buildings, who were left with 140,000 sqm vacant space after some of their tenants relocated last year, according to the report.

Consequently, the tenants will hold increasing bargaining power, a situation described generally as the “tenants’ market”.

The vacancy rate on the Bucharest office market could reach 12-13% this year, up from 10.5% in 2019 according to Sebastian Dragomir, Partner & Head of Office Advisory Colliers International.

Over 365,000 sqm of offices were rented in Bucharest in 2019, up 12% compared to the previous year, representing expansions of existing leases, new tenants entering the Romanian market and relocations from the stock of modern buildings.

At the same time, lease agreements for 144,000 sqm were signed for office spaces to be delivered in 2020 or in subsequent years.

This year is set to be good for the Bucharest office market, with Colliers consultants predicting demand for around 320,000 sqm, of which 120,000 sqm net office space.

As in previous years, IT and financial services companies will be the main drivers of demand in 2020.

The stock of office space in the capital reached almost 2.7 million sqm last year, up 12% compared to the previous year. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 08:09
Real Estate
Colliers: vacancy rate on Bucharest office market to rise this year
10 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Office space deliveries in Bucharest will decrease this year to 200,000 square meters (sqm), from over 286,000 sqm in 2019, but are expected to reach 500,000 sqm in 2021, according to estimates included in an analysis made by the real estate consulting company Colliers International.

In the medium term, this will predictably increase the competition between developers, and between developers and owners of existing modern buildings, who were left with 140,000 sqm vacant space after some of their tenants relocated last year, according to the report.

Consequently, the tenants will hold increasing bargaining power, a situation described generally as the “tenants’ market”.

The vacancy rate on the Bucharest office market could reach 12-13% this year, up from 10.5% in 2019 according to Sebastian Dragomir, Partner & Head of Office Advisory Colliers International.

Over 365,000 sqm of offices were rented in Bucharest in 2019, up 12% compared to the previous year, representing expansions of existing leases, new tenants entering the Romanian market and relocations from the stock of modern buildings.

At the same time, lease agreements for 144,000 sqm were signed for office spaces to be delivered in 2020 or in subsequent years.

This year is set to be good for the Bucharest office market, with Colliers consultants predicting demand for around 320,000 sqm, of which 120,000 sqm net office space.

As in previous years, IT and financial services companies will be the main drivers of demand in 2020.

The stock of office space in the capital reached almost 2.7 million sqm last year, up 12% compared to the previous year. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 March 2020
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns
08 March 2020
Social
Romania announces unprecedented restrictions to limit coronavirus spreading
08 March 2020
Social
Update: Two more coronavirus cases in Romania on Sunday, total count reaches 15
08 March 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Unmissable: Uppercase Print
06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40