Collective layoffs hit 4,350 in April in Romania

06 June 2025

In April 2025, about 4,350 employees from 14 counties of Romania were left without a job following employers' decisions to carry out collective layoffs, according to data reported by the Territorial Labor Inspectorate for each county that responded to Ziarul Financiar.

Most employees left without a job last month, according to these data, are from the counties of Mehedinți (676), Cluj (530), Alba (555), Arad (699) and Bucharest Municipality (797), and the fields in which they were active - where indicated by the ITMs - vary from wholesale trade of motor vehicles, telephone intermediation activities, manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment for motor vehicles and motor vehicle engines, to the manufacturing of clothing.

Also on layoffs:

  • Major IT group Endava slashed employment by 1,000 to 3,333 in 2024
  • Carmaker Dacia reopens voluntary resignation scheme. Employees can leave the company by agreement of the parties, receiving net compensation between RON 24,000 and RON 200,000 (EUR 4,800 to EUR 40,000) depending on seniority.

