Collective layoffs hit 4,350 in April in Romania

In April 2025, about 4,350 employees from 14 counties of Romania were left without a job following employers' decisions to carry out collective layoffs, according to data reported by the Territorial Labor Inspectorate for each county that responded to Ziarul Financiar.

Most employees left without a job last month, according to these data, are from the counties of Mehedinți (676), Cluj (530), Alba (555), Arad (699) and Bucharest Municipality (797), and the fields in which they were active - where indicated by the ITMs - vary from wholesale trade of motor vehicles, telephone intermediation activities, manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment for motor vehicles and motor vehicle engines, to the manufacturing of clothing.

