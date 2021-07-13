Cognizant Softvision plans to hire 500 more in Romania

Software product engineering company Cognizant Softvision plans to hire 500 specialists in Romania by the end of the year. The positions are open in Java, Web (JavaScript, React.js, Node.js, etc.) DevOps, Big Data, QA Automation, .NET, among others, the company announced.

Earlier this year, Cognizant Softvision announced an initiative allowing employees to work from anywhere in Romania. It recruited more than 500 employees in the first six months of 2021, “enabling the organization to meet business demands despite the challenges related to the global pandemic,” the company said in a release.

“We’re continuing to focus on quality, not quantity, in everything we do. That includes hiring terrific professionals who want to be a part of something special and ensuring seamless and superior product delivery for our clients. We’ve worked very hard at building a rich culture and corporate values that offer our employees and candidates a flexible experience where they can curate their careers and develop and grow their passion for technology. [...] we look forward to continuing this momentum through the rest of this year and into 2022,” Mihai Constandis, Romania country manager and head of Eastern Europe Studios, said.

In Romania, Cognizant Softvision operates studios in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara and Baia Mare.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

