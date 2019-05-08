Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/05/2019 - 10:26
Travel
Cluj-Napoca, on CNN’s list of European cities with hardly any tourists
05 August 2019
Cluj-Napoca, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, has been included on a list of “20 beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists” compiled by CNN Travel. The list comes to give travelers alternative options to crowded destinations such as Venice, Paris and Amsterdam.

CNN describes Cluj-Napoca as the Romanian city that “is often seen as a stop off for travelers looking for outdoor adventures in the Apuseni Mountains, or those keen to witness Transylvania's historic sights. But the vast, Gothic St. Michael's Church and the fascinating Fabrica de Pensule, a working gallery and art space in a former paintbrush factory, are just two attractions that make a longer stay essential.”

“Throw in a thriving café and bar scene and pretty squares, and Cluj-Napoca has all the trappings of the ideal city break destination.”

The list also includes cities such as Orange (France), Norwich (England), Aarhus (Denmark), Antwerp (Belgium), The Hague (Netherlands), and other cities in Sweden, Scotland, Poland, Belarus, Armenia, Hungary, and Norway. The full list is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40