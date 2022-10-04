The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Outdoor concerts, stand-up comedy performances, and a musical show with kitchen instruments will take place October 7-9 at the Cluj Symphony Experience. The event takes place during the Cluj Days and features free admission for all.

The 6th edition of the event will start on Friday, October 7 with the Stand-up Symphony.

According to News.ro, the show will bring stand-up artists and young musicians to the stage of the Museum Square to offer the audience a unique blend of music and comedy. The open-air premiere of the stand-up comedy show Mr. Hara will be presented here.

The event will continue in a makeshift open-air kitchen, where music meets culinary art and cooking utensils become musical instruments in a delightful interactive show.

The highlight of this year's edition, organized as part of the Cluj Days Parade, will be the Sing for Life concert, which will take place on Saturday, October 8 in Unirii Square. The event will bring together more than 1,000 voices singing together.

"All those who love to sing, professionals or amateurs, are welcome to join us for the biggest live choir of the year, in Unirii Square! We will sing together for life, for peace - we need it so much - and for connection," said soloist Flavius Buzilă, the organizer of the event and president of the Hara Cultural-Artistic Association.

The program continues on Sunday, October 9, when the city will turn into a moving musical symphony in the most beautiful areas of Cluj and even on the tram line.

With the theme Make music, not war, representatives of the Romanian defense institutions - the Fanfare of the 4th Gemina Infantry Division, and the students of the Septimiu Mureșan School of Police Officers - will perform a unique collaboration.

Program

Friday

Stand-up Symphony

Where: Museum Square

When: 15:30-17:00

Cooking Symphony

Where: Museum Square, in front of Marty's restaurant

When: 17:45

Saturday

Sing for Life

Where: Unirii Square

When: 18:00

Sunday

City Symphony & Make music, not war

Tram, Line 25 - 11:00-13:00

Central Park (Fanfare of the 4th Infantry Division Gemina) - 14:00

Matei Corvin House (Students of the Septimiu Mureșan School of Police Officers) - 15:00

