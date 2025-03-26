Cluj-Napoca moves to ban smoking in parks, public transport stations

Cluj-Napoca City Hall has launched a public consultation on a new regulation that would ban smoking in public transport stations, parks, and public sports facilities. If approved by the City Council, the measure will take effect three months after its adoption.

According to mayor Emil Boc, designated smoking areas will be established in parks and sports facilities within 90 days of the decision.

Violations of the ban will result in fines ranging from RON 100 to RON 500.

“We are promoting this project not out of excessive zeal but out of responsibility. Smoking affects hearts, lungs, lives - and not just those of smokers. Passive smoking increases the risk of serious diseases for non-smokers,” said Emil Boc.

He described the initiative as a step toward ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents, aligning Cluj-Napoca with policies already in place in many cities worldwide.

Cluj-Napoca residents can participate in the consultation process, which runs until April 4. Suggestions and opinions can be submitted via email or in writing at City Hall and local administrative offices.

(Photo source: Wedninth/Dreamstime.com)