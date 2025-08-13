Cluj Napoca

Smoking ban enforced in Cluj-Napoca’s parks, bus stops and sports facilities

13 August 2025

Smokers in Cluj-Napoca will now have fewer public spaces to light up as a new municipal regulation officially bans smoking in all public transport stations, city parks, and sports facilities owned by the municipality. The measure, which came into effect on Wednesday, August 13, applies not only to traditional cigarettes but also to heated tobacco products and electronic cigarettes.

The new regulation, approved by the Local Council, establishes clearly marked designated smoking areas within parks and sports grounds. Outside of these designated areas, smoking is strictly prohibited. 

Offenders risk fines ranging between RON 100 and 500, the City Hall announced.

The ban is aimed at improving public health and air quality across the city, according to the authorities. 

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc noted the significance of the measure in a social media statement, saying, “Cluj breathes cleaner air starting today! […] This initiative is about respect and the health of every one of us.”

Exceptions to the rule will be made for officially approved public outdoor events, where smoking may be allowed under specific conditions set by authorities.

With this decision, Cluj-Napoca joins a growing number of European cities taking stronger action to limit exposure to secondhand smoke in public spaces.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Cluj-Napoca)

