Cluj-Napoca awarded European City of Sport 2018 title

Cluj-Napoca, one of the biggest cities in Romania’s Transylvania region, is one of the 22 cities awarded the European City of Sport 2018 title by ACES Europe, a non-profit association based in Brussels that assigns every year the recognitions of European Capital, City, Community and Town of Sport.

Cluj-Napoca received the title on Wednesday, December 6, during a ceremony organized at the European Parliament in Brussels.

“This title, won today, represents a European recognition of our community’s vision and efforts to support investment in sports infrastructure, the public policy to promote mass sports, and the national and European sports events in our city,” Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc wrote in a Facebook post.

A total of 22 cities received the European City of Sport 2018 award, namely Cagliari, Foligno, Forli, San Remo and Bassano del Grappa in Italy, Gondomar and Braga in Portugal, Oostende and Kortijki in Belgium, Antequera, San Cugat del Valles, Santa Lucía de Tirajana and Guadalajara in Spain, Arnhem in The Netherlands, Banja LuKa in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cluj-Napoca in Romania, Differdange in Luxembourg, Kielce in Poland, Klaipeda in Lithuania, Maribor in Slovenia, Nitra in Slovakia, and Pau in France.

The title is offered by ACES Europe, and targets cities with 25,000 – 500,000 inhabitants.

Find the full list of winners here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook)