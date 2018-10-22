Cluj-Napoca hosts the first blended learning center in Romania, opened by a Brit

Cluj-Napoca is the first city in Romania to host a blended learning center, a system that combines distance learning with the concept of homeschooling and the school curriculum taught at an international school.

British teacher Julian Hingley, who led several international schools in Romania, founded the Cluj Study Center about one year ago, in September 2017, local Adevarul reported. The school currently has 12 students aged 10-16, most of them studying the national educational curriculum from England.

This blended approach is also called hybrid learning, an educational approach in which some traditional classroom interaction has been replaced by digital activities, according to information on the center’s website.

In addition to English teachers in charge of the distance learning online, there are also teachers who keep hours or help students in different fields. There are two teachers at the Cluj Study Center, both British citizens with experience in education. Julian Hingley, who has been working for 38 years in education, teaches English and History, while Duncan Smith, who worked for 15 years in education in England, teaches Science. However, there are also guest teachers who come to the center to support courses on subjects such as art, music, entrepreneurship, and mindfulness.

The general study day is scheduled from Monday to Friday between 10.00-16.00.

