Transport

Cluj-Napoca airport implements EUR 5 tax for each passenger to fund development

11 November 2024

The “Avram Iancu” airport in Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s second busiest airport, recently started imposing an EUR 5 tax for each departing passenger. This measure is intended to financially support the airport's investments and development projects, as part of its long-term strategy, according to the airport's statement quoted by Boardingpass.ro.

The development strategy includes the construction of a new passenger terminal, a new 3,500-meter runway, and a new control tower in collaboration with ROMATSA.

Additionally, the airport plans to expand its intermodal transport infrastructure for both passengers and cargo, implement the second phase of platform lighting, and build a photovoltaic park. 

The new fee has already been included in the price of all plane tickets purchased by passengers for departures from Cluj-Napoca and will apply until December 31, 2028. The tax will not apply to transit passengers or children under 2 years old. 

At the same time, airlines that contribute significantly to the airport's passenger traffic can benefit from discounts of up to 50% in fees, if they bring over 500,000 passengers per year. Lower reductions are also offered if companies pass a 250,000 passenger threshold.

These discounts will apply to airlines like Wizz Air and possibly HiSky and TAROM. Other airlines do not exceed the 250,000-passenger threshold.

To encourage air traffic growth, airlines that succeed in bringing an additional 300,000 passengers per year compared to the previous year's traffic will receive an additional 30% discount on the development fee. This discount only applies to the additional number of passengers; however, additional conditions can be applied simultaneously with financial incentives for airlines that open new destinations. 

In 2023, Cluj-Napoca Airport recorded a traffic volume of 3.2 million passengers, 23% higher than in 2022.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wirestock/Dreamstime.com)

1

