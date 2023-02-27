Cluj hospital to organize free breast, cervical cancer tests for women

Doctors and nurses from the Oncological Institute "Prof. Dr. Ion Chiricuță" from Cluj-Napoca are organizing free breast and cervical cancer tests for women from March 6 to March 31, Monday to Friday between 8:30 and 20:00. The tests will take place at Cluj Arena where two mobile units will be made available for anyone interested.

Regarding testing for the prevention and detection of cervical cancer, interested persons can call 0215.277.598 for information, available from February 27, from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9:00 – 18:00, according to Stiridecluj.ro.

"It is estimated that 1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetime, making it essential that we as a society become informed about the disease and its effects," says Prof. Dr. Cătălin Vlad, IOCN manager.

"It is also important to spread awareness about the emotional and psychological effects of the disease on patients and their families. Emotional support can be extremely important in helping survivors cope with the disease and its effects. Therefore, education is essential in the fight against cancer and we must all take part in spreading awareness and providing support for all those affected by the disease," he added.

In the case of this type of testing, the target group is women aged between 24 and 64 who live in any of the counties of Cluj, Bihor, Maramureș, Satu Mare, Sălaj, and Bistrița-Năsăud.

At the same time, free mammograms are addressed to women aged between 50 and 69 who live in the six counties of the North-West region of Romania: Cluj, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Maramureș, Satu Mare, and Sălaj.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Natalia Shabasheva | Dreamstime.com)