Western RO: Several companies to set up Covid-19 vaccination centers for employees

Several companies in Cluj county will set up vaccination centers for their employees, Agerpres reported.

The companies will cover the cost of setting up the centers and staffing them.

Some 20,000 employees of companies located in Tetarom industrial parks will receive AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine at these centers. Two vaccination points will be available for De’Longhi, two for Bosch, one for Emerson, and two for Tetarom, according to the Cluj Prefecture, quoted by Agerpres.

Two weeks ago, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, announced companies would have the option of setting up vaccination centers, part of a broader effort to step up the vaccination pace.

By April 5, 2,132,024 people received the vaccine in the country: 1,226,982 both doses and 905,042 the first dose.

