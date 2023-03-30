Cluj-based NGO collects over RON 25,000 from charity clothing fair, aims for children's social projects

The Cluj-Napoca branch of Junior Chamber International (JCI), an internationally-well known NGO under the Economic and Social Council of the UN, held a charitable fashion fair at Iulius Mall between March 23 and 26. This time, the annual event raised over RON 25,000, and the funds are going to charity projects for children.

"We are happy with these results and the fact that we succeed both in promoting the idea of sustainability and in combining this concept with good deeds. Every purchase will have a direct impact on educational and social projects - and that's because all the money raised is redirected to JCI Cluj projects," JCI Cluj said in a Facebook post.

In addition to a wide range of selections of fun t-shirts, jackets, and dresses, the fair also came with interesting workshops and surprise prizes.

Last year, the event was held in the autumn between October 10-16. With over 1,000 clothing items on sale, the event benefited the organization's very-own educational hub for refugee children from Ukraine.

"Every project is a win-win opportunity. You give, but you also win. You have the perfect framework to give the community a small part of your knowledge and skills, but also of your energy. And in return, you have the chance to evolve at every step, to discover new skills and increase them. Volunteering is very helpful both in personal and career development, as well as from a social perspective. It gives you the chance to meet people who resonate with your values," JCI Cluj's president Ioana Pîrlea told local Cluj24.

(Photo source: JCI Cluj/Facebook)