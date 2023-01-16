The Romanian branch of World Vision Foundation, a worldwide charitable NGO aiming to help vulnerable children, opened a new center dedicated to Romanian and Ukrainian children earlier this week. Located at 70 Republicii St, Cluj-Napoca, the hub aims to help vulnerable Ukrainian children who’d fled from the war and Romanians who come from marginalized communities.

Speaking to Amalia Oprescu of Cluj24.ro, executive director Mihaela Nabăr said that the “Happy Bubble” school’s program will tailor Ukrainian curriculum and activities, in addition to online activities, Romanian and English classes, and extracurricular visits to interesting places – theatres, museums, etc.

“Ukrainian children come here to connect to schools in Ukraine because they still face the problem of recognition of education in the given context. Thus, the program here is made per that of the school of origin,” she said.

At least over 100 preschoolers from the war-torn country have integrated into Romanian society through Cluj schools.

Apart from the programs, children and parents will also benefit from psychology counseling according to the organization’s Child-Friendly Spaces model.

“Such projects change lives, change communities, they represent a gain for the students involved but also for their families because they learn to do things differently. Now we are talking especially about the integration of Ukrainian children, but not only,” Marinela Marc, general school inspector of IŞJ Cluj, chimed in.

“Beyond their presence at school, these after-school activities contribute the most to their development, activities that also happen in schools, but especially in centers like the one we are inaugurating today, where there are children of different ages, from different schools who participate in activities in a non-formal setting,” she added.

(Photo source: Amalia Oprescu/Cluj24.ro)