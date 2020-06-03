Romania Insider
Two more clothing factories close in Romania
06 March 2020
Two Romanian clothing factories, owned by local businessman Romeo Pomponiu, will close in the first part of this year. The two factories have 350 employees together, Adevarul reported.

After 75 years of operation, the Mondial Satu Mare factory, which currently employs 100 people, will close in the second half of March. The factory used to be one of the biggest clothing manufacturers in Romania, with 3,000 employees in 1980, and much of its production was going to export. After 1990, the factory continued producing under the Steilmann label. All the employees will be given jobs in other factories, Pomponiu promised.

The other factory to be closed is Sib Dress from Sibiu, which employs 250 people. The factory, with a history of almost 28 years, will stop working after the delivery of the last orders already contracted. The owner said it is no longer financially feasible.

Romeo Pomponiu is known as the owner of the fashion chain operating under the Steilmann brand, which before the economic crisis of 2008 included 70 units and had a dominant position in the market. Today, the chain still includes 38 stores.

(Photo source: ID 122160718 © Odua/Dreamstime.com)

40