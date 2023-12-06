Energy

Clariant to close bioethanol plant in Romania

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss company Clariant announced it would shut down its sunliquid® bioethanol production in Podari, Romania, because of the continued losses. The company will also downsize related activities of the biofuels & derivatives business line in Germany.

The plant in Podari began producing bioethanol in the second quarter of 2022, following an investment of EUR 140 million.

In July 2023, Clariant started evaluating options for the plant “after it became clear that the plant did not achieve Clariant’s targeted operational parameters,” the company said.

“Clariant management has concluded that, given continued losses, the economics of the plant in Podari cannot justify for Clariant to continue ramp up, which would require significant additional capital expenditure,” the company said in an announcement on December 6.

With the closing of the plant in Romania, 120 jobs will be lost, Reuters reported.

“After a careful review of all the strategic options, we have decided to close the Podari operation. We will work closely with employee representatives in Romania and Germany and are committed to finding solutions that are most socially responsible. For a company that focuses as much on innovation as we do, it is imperative to take firm decisions when a project does not fulfil expectations and to execute even more rigorously on our sustainable growth strategy,” Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant, said.

The restructuring costs and provisions relating to the closure and downsizing of approximately CHF 60 – 90 million, impacting EBITDA, will be incurred in December 2023, the company said. In addition, further impacts of approximately CHF 110 million will be incurred at the EBIT level, including a non-cash impairment to the current asset value of the Podari plant and other remaining assets. These amounts will be reflected in the full year 2023 results, due to be announced in February 2024.

Clariant also anticipates a cash impact relating to the closure costs of approximately CHF 110 – 140 million in the full year 2024. Additional costs of maintaining required capabilities relating to the technology licenses of CHF 10 – 15 million are anticipated in the full year 2024.

(Photo: clariant.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Energy

Clariant to close bioethanol plant in Romania

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss company Clariant announced it would shut down its sunliquid® bioethanol production in Podari, Romania, because of the continued losses. The company will also downsize related activities of the biofuels & derivatives business line in Germany.

The plant in Podari began producing bioethanol in the second quarter of 2022, following an investment of EUR 140 million.

In July 2023, Clariant started evaluating options for the plant “after it became clear that the plant did not achieve Clariant’s targeted operational parameters,” the company said.

“Clariant management has concluded that, given continued losses, the economics of the plant in Podari cannot justify for Clariant to continue ramp up, which would require significant additional capital expenditure,” the company said in an announcement on December 6.

With the closing of the plant in Romania, 120 jobs will be lost, Reuters reported.

“After a careful review of all the strategic options, we have decided to close the Podari operation. We will work closely with employee representatives in Romania and Germany and are committed to finding solutions that are most socially responsible. For a company that focuses as much on innovation as we do, it is imperative to take firm decisions when a project does not fulfil expectations and to execute even more rigorously on our sustainable growth strategy,” Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant, said.

The restructuring costs and provisions relating to the closure and downsizing of approximately CHF 60 – 90 million, impacting EBITDA, will be incurred in December 2023, the company said. In addition, further impacts of approximately CHF 110 million will be incurred at the EBIT level, including a non-cash impairment to the current asset value of the Podari plant and other remaining assets. These amounts will be reflected in the full year 2023 results, due to be announced in February 2024.

Clariant also anticipates a cash impact relating to the closure costs of approximately CHF 110 – 140 million in the full year 2024. Additional costs of maintaining required capabilities relating to the technology licenses of CHF 10 – 15 million are anticipated in the full year 2024.

(Photo: clariant.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years