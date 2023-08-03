Clariant "explores options" for its bioethanol plant in Romania

Swiss chemical producer Clariant is evaluating strategic options for its bioethanol production operations, which are carried out exclusively in Romania at its Podari plant, according to Profit.ro.

Its innovative sunliquid technology enables the production of cellulosic ethanol, a type of biofuel, from renewable feedstocks such as agricultural residues.

In December 2022, Clariant announced a financial impairment of its sunliquid plant in Podari, Romania, amounting to approximately EUR 234mn. The reason was that the facility, which became operational in the second quarter of 2022, did not reach the targeted yields and other operational parameters.

However, Clariant continued its efforts to "address the mechanical, biochemical and operational challenges involved in accelerating this unique technology in the world."

Regarding the strategic review, CEO Conrad Keijzer said during a teleconference on the results that the Swiss company never intended to own bioethanol plants and was more interested in licensing the technology. Production facilities were built solely for the demonstration of the technology.

(Photo: Clariant.com)

